MOSCOW Russia and China will discuss cooperation in the energy sector and in aerospace during President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing this week, Yuri Ushakov, Putin's aide, told journalists on Wednesday.

Putin's delegation will include Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, Ushakov said. He said he had no information on whether the potential participation of Chinese companies in Rosneft's part-privatisation will be discussed during the visit.

The two sides will also discuss cooperation in aerospace, including joint production of a new wide-body aircraft and a heavy helicopter, Ushakov said.

Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will also exchange views on North Korea, Syria, Afghanistan and post-Soviet Central Asia, he said.

