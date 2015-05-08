* Russia looks to China as ties with West fray
* New deals underline burgeoning relationship
* Some tensions linger in bilateral relationship
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, May 8 Russia and China signed a $25
billion deal to boost Chinese lending to Russian firms and a
host of other accords deepening economic cooperation on Friday
as Moscow's ties with the West fray over the Ukraine crisis.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi
Jinping hailed their countries' improving relationship after
Kremlin talks and a signing ceremony on the eve of a military
parade marking the end of World War Two in Europe.
Xi is among about 30 foreign dignitaries attending the
anniversary events in Moscow but the Red Square parade is being
shunned by Western leaders in a show of displeasure over
Moscow's role in the conflict in Ukraine.
In a further sign of Moscow's eastward shift, China and
Russia are due to hold joint naval exercises next week in the
eastern Mediterranean and Chinese soldiers will take part in
Saturday's military parade.
"Today China is our strategic and key partner," Putin said
after he and Xi presided over a signing ceremony in front of
rows of Chinese and Russian officials in the Kremlin.
Xi, who like Putin looked relaxed, invited the Russian
leader to attend war commemorations in China on Sept. 3. Putin
accepted, saying their countries had suffered most in the war.
The Chinese president said the talks had shown Beijing and
Moscow shared the same views on many global problems.
Both leaders said it was necessary to guard against a
resurgence of fascism and attempts to rewrite history, echoing
previous comments by Putin criticising the West and Ukraine for,
in his view, underestimating the Soviet role in ending the war.
BETTER TIES
Despite both being Communist-run in Soviet times, Beijing
and Moscow almost went to war in the 1960s over a border dispute
but relations have improved steadily since the end of the Cold
War, especially since the West imposed economic sanctions on
Russia last year over its seizure of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.
Last May they agreed a $400-billion deal for Russia to
supply China with 38 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas annually
from 2018 for 30 years.
Building on that deal, natural gas producer Gazprom
signed a deal on Friday with China National Petroleum
Corp (CNPC) on the main terms of providing supplies
via what is know as the Western route.
An agreement was also signed to boost Chinese lending to
Russian firms, some of which have been hit badly by an economic
crisis aggravated by the sanctions and weaker global oil prices.
Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive officer of the Russian
Direct Investment Fund, told Reuters that Russian companies
could receive up to $25 billion over the next three years.
The sides agreed to launch a $2 billion investment fund
targeting agricultural projects and signed a deal for Russia's
Sberbank to open a 6 billion yuan ($966 million)
credit line with China Development Bank.
Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said the countries
would invest 1 trillion roubles ($19.7 billion) in a rail link
between Moscow and the Russian city of Kazan to be completed by
2020. Putin said the level of Chinese investment would be around
300 billion roubles.
Although relations are improving, it has not proved as easy
as some Russian officials had hoped to secure funds from China,
with some suspicion lingering in the relationship.
Russia is wary of becoming the junior partner and little
more than a provider of natural resources for China's booming
economy, the world's second biggest after the United States.
(Additional reporting by Alexander Winning, Elizabeth Piper,
Jack Stubbs, Gleb Stolyarov and Jason Bush; Writing by Timothy
Heritage, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Gareth Jones)