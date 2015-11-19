MOSCOW Nov 19 Russia and China have signed a deal for Beijing to buy a batch of Su-35 fighter jets, a spokeswoman for state holding Rostec said on Thursday.

An industry source told Reuters the contract was worth over $2 billion and was for 24 jets. The deal makes China the first foreign buyer of the Su-35 military aircraft. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)