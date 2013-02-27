* Deputy PM says China's loan to Rosneft was discussed
* Sources say Rosneft may double oil flows to China for a
loan
* Rosneft in $55 bln acquisition of TNK-BP
MOSCOW, Feb 27 China may lend Rosneft
money to help finance a proposed increase in oil supplies,
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich was quoted by
news agency Interfax as saying on Wednesday.
Industry sources had previously told Reuters that Rosneft is
seeking to borrow up to $30 billion from Chinese state energy
firm CNPC in exchange for possibly doubling oil supplies, which
would make Beijing the largest consumer of Russian oil and
divert supplies away from Europe.
"It (a loan) is not ruled out. This was discussed by Rosneft
and a Chinese bank," Dvorkovich, who is responsible for Russia's
energy sector, was quoted as saying by Interfax.
A Rosneft spokeswoman declined immediate comment.
Rosneft already supplies China, the world's top energy
consumer, with 300,000 barrels per day via a recently built
pipeline.
However, if Rosneft increased oil supplies to China, it
would reduce its Europe-bound flows because Russia, the world's
top crude producer, is pumping at full capacity of over 10
million barrels per day.
Rosneft and Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft
had previously borrowed from Beijing to facilitate
the acquisition of the assets of nationalised oil producer Yukos
and construction of the pipeline to China.
Rosneft has already raised a significant amount of borrowing
to finance its $55 billion acquisition of TNK-BP, a
50-50 joint venture between BP and the AAR consortium of
Soviet-born tycoons.