MOSCOW, June 29 The Russian finance ministry said on Wednesday that China had repaid $624.3 million of a 1992 loan.

The money is necessary for covering Russia's budget deficit, the ministry said in a statement.

"Government domestic borrowing could be reduced by that sum or spending from the Reserve Fund could be smaller," the ministry said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning)