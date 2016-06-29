BRIEF-Pegroco Invest to increase share capital through new issue
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
MOSCOW, June 29 The Russian finance ministry said on Wednesday that China had repaid $624.3 million of a 1992 loan.
The money is necessary for covering Russia's budget deficit, the ministry said in a statement.
"Government domestic borrowing could be reduced by that sum or spending from the Reserve Fund could be smaller," the ministry said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.