MOSCOW, March 5 Russia, the world's top
crude producer, rejected a Chinese request for more Siberian
pipeline oil, saying the link is already pumping at full
capacity and additional volumes are not available, two state
energy industry sources told Reuters.
Russia started the landmark crude deliveries to China
through the first stage of the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean
pipeline at a pace of 300,000 barrels per year on Jan. 1 2011.
Last week, Moscow and Beijing settled a dispute over
transportation tariffs, which threatened the supply.
The sources said China had asked for at least 600,000 bpd
once the second stage of the pipeline, which will terminate at
the Pacific port of Kozmino, is launched by the end of 2012.
But, one of the two sources said, Moscow is unwilling to
"put all its eggs into one basket" as it wants to diversify its
customer base through seaborne supplies to the Asia Pacific
region.
A senior energy official said Russia was technically
constrained by capacity.
"Of course, they need oil, they are a fast-growing economy.
If China needs this (more oil via the pipeline) we are ready.
(But) there is no technical possibility right now," the Energy
Deputy Minister Yury Sentyurin told Reuters.
