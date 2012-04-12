MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's General Prosecutor has launched an investigation into a 2009 oil export deal with China in which state-controlled energy giants Rosneft and Transneft borrowed $25 billion, the business daily Vedomosti reported on Thursday.

The 30-year supply deal, to pump crude through a new eastern pipeline, has been the subject of a pricing dispute that was resolved in March, when Rosneft granted China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) a discount of $1.50 per barrel.

Prosecutors began the investigation in late March at the request of Communist lawmaker Nikolai Kolomeitsev, who says that the discount threatens around $3 billion dollars of profits, the paper reported. Kolomeitsev was not available for comment.

Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed source at the prosecutor's office as confirming that an investigation was under way and adding that no legal violations have come to light so far.

The scale and nature of the probe was not clear, but Russian prosecutors are obliged by law to open investigations in response to a public filing. Most cases are closed quickly.

China is the single biggest consumer of oil from Russia's new eastern fields, buying 300,000 barrels per day.

The East Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline was financed by a landmark $25 billion loans for oil deal, with $15 billion for the supplier of the oil, Rosneft, and $10 billion to pipeline monopoly Transneft.

Rosneft declined to comment on the investigation, although a company source pointed out that the Chinese had originally asked for a bigger discount of $2.5 per barrel.

Transneft declined comment. (Reporting By Jennifer Rankin and Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Douglas Busvine and Mark Potter)