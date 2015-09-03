By Denis Dyomkin and Andrew Osborn
BEIJING/MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian President
Vladimir Putin's visit to China produced a clutch of new deals
on Thursday, but failed to secure funding for vital
infrastructure projects, underscoring the limits to a
relationship Moscow casts as a counterweight to the West.
Increasingly isolated because of its actions in Ukraine, the
Kremlin has talked up ties with China, where it hopes to access
capital denied to it elsewhere at a time when its economy and
currency is being battered by low oil prices.
Putin, accompanied by a high-level delegation, watched China
stage a huge military parade in Beijing to mark victory over
Japan in World War Two. He also held meetings with the Chinese
prime minister and president.
His visit resulted in a flurry of new agreements in sectors
from banking to telecoms. Igor Sechin, one of Putin's close
allies, said the deals had a combined investment potential of
around $30 billion.
But with joint Russia-China projects worth around $113
billion stalled or delayed it was what was not agreed that stood
out.
Novatek, Russia's biggest independent producer of
natural gas, did not secure Chinese financing to help it build
the $27 billion Yamal LNG project, something it is working on
with France's Total and China's CNPC.
Co-owned by billionaire Gennady Timchenko, one of Putin's
closest friends, Novatek was shut out from Western financing
when the United States imposed sanctions on Timchenko.
Timchenko has previously said China would lend up to $20
billion to the project. But the money has yet to be disbursed,
while the sum in question has shrunk to $15 billion.
There was no breakthrough either for energy behemoth Gazprom
, which has been reported to be seeking Chinese funding
for a gas pipeline to China via Russia's Altai region.
All Alexei Miller, Gazprom's chief executive, said on
Thursday was that he expected to sign a deal on the project in
spring 2016.
Industry sources and analysts have told Reuters they believe
falling oil prices and Russia's collapsing currency coupled with
China's own economic problems and a corruption clampdown there
mean some projects may be delayed indefinitely.
Russian news agencies quoted the Director of the Department
of Eurasian Affairs at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, Ling
Ji, as saying in August that weak oil prices had complicated
talks over the Altai gas project and that the rouble's
volatility was generally bringing extra risks to Russia-China
cooperation.
(Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Catherine Evans)