MOSCOW, June 3 Russia and China have reached an
agreement to create a joint rating agency that will begin its
work by evaluating common investment projects, Russian Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.
Speaking during a trip to China, Siluanov told journalists
that the new agency will be modelled on existing rating
agencies.
"We would like (the agency's) ratings to be apolitical,"
Siluanov said in comments sent by the ministry's press service.
In late April, Standard and Poor's rating agency cut
Russia's sovereign rating to a notch above junk, just weeks
after Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.
.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)