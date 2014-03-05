(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, March 5 China's reaction to events in
Ukraine will probably prove more important in the long run than
the responses of the United States and the EU.
China's response has been typically low key but the
country's leaders have provided quiet support for Russian
intervention and resisted attempts by Washington and Brussels to
isolate Moscow.
China's top newspaper, which is often used to set out the
official line of the country's senior leaders, has criticised
the West for remaining locked in a "Cold War mentality" against
Russia in a contest for influence over Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi
Jinping have discussed the crisis by telephone and their
positions are close, according to the Kremlin. China's
interpretation is not recorded but there is no reason to
disbelieve the Russian characterisation.
FEAR OF THE WEST
For both Russia and China, their most important relationship
is with the United States, which remains the dominant military
and economic power in the world.
For all its relative decline, the United States is still the
only country capable of projecting military force around the
globe. It remains the most important financial and economic
centre, and has unrivalled "soft power", as well as a network of
alliances spanning all continents.
But both countries' relations with Washington are
characterised by rivalry and competition as much as cooperation
and mutual interest. Both countries have reasons to fear the
intentions of Washington and its network of allies in Europe and
Asia.
Russia fears the United States and EU will continue to
expand the single market and NATO right up to its western border
and refuse to recognise Russia's self-declared "sphere of
privileged interests" in the territories of the former Soviet
Union.
As China has noted, Russophobia remains ingrained among
large parts of the elite in the United States and Europe,
complicating the relationship and encouraging western elites to
confront rather than conciliate Russian interests.
For its part, China fears encirclement by the United States
and its network of allies in East Asia.
China's leaders have been pursuing a strategy of "peaceful
rise" as the country tries to emerge as an economic, diplomatic
and military superpower without jeopardising access to U.S.
markets or triggering an arms race and new cold war.
But China's growing military and economic power is leading
to increasing rivalry and tension with the United States on a
whole range of issues from the country's territorial claims off
its eastern and southern coasts and its self-proclaimed air
defence identification zones to the development of an
ocean-going navy, trade and human rights.
In most of these cases, the United States is tacitly backing
neighbours with which China is embroiled in disputes - including
Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Vietnam.
In response, China's navy has been training for a "short,
sharp war to destroy Japanese forces in the East China Sea
following what can only be an expected seizure of the Senkakus"
the director of intelligence for the U.S. Pacific Fleet told a
recent U.S. Navy conference.
Japan is most important U.S. ally in East Asia. The two
countries are bound by a mutual defence treaty with large
numbers of U.S. servicemen stationed on Okinawa. Any conflict
would inevitably involve the United States in some form.
China's "expansion into the blue waters are largely about
countering the U.S. Pacific Fleet," the intelligence director
said in remarks reported in the Financial Times ("China training
for short, sharp war, says senior U.S. naval officer" Feb 20).
"The People's Liberation Army navy is going to sea to learn
how to do naval warfare ... Make no mistake: the PRC navy is
focused on war at sea, and sinking an opposing fleet."
China has other economic and military vulnerabilities. The
country's relations with India remain strained by unresolved
territorial disputes and competition for influence. Both China
and the United States have tried to improve their relationships
with Delhi to bolster their position in Asia.
China remains dependent on oil and gas from the Middle East,
Africa and Australia, most of which arrive along long supply
routes passing through choke points like the straits of Hormuz
and Malacca, along sea lanes controlled by the U.S. Navy,
creating another strategic vulnerability.
BALANCE OF POWER
According to the ancient proverb, the enemy of my enemy is
my friend. It encapsulates the basis for balance of power
politics.
China and Russia are not enemies of the United States, but
they are certainly not allies and are most definitely rivals in
the contest for regional and global influence.
Both are relatively isolated diplomatically and need to
develop new informal alliances to act as a counterweight to the
United States.
Relations between the two countries have historically been
strained. China's communist leader Mao Zedong and Soviet leader
Nikita Khrushchev famously fell out in the 1950s and 1960s,
heralding a cold war between the two nations. Russia and China
fought an undeclared border war in 1969.
China rejected Soviet attempts to claim leadership
throughout the communist world. The two countries backed
opposite sides throughout conflicts in Southeast Asia.
Displaying its own mastery of balance of power politics, the
United States encouraged the split, switched its recognition
from Taiwan to China, and backed China's modernisation to help
contain the influence of the Soviet Union.
But throughout history the balance of power has been based
on a partial confluence of interests rather than mutual
admiration. It is not necessary to like another country to find
it a useful ally.
In its much diminished state, Russia no longer poses much
threat to China. The power relationship is more nearly equal, if
not actually tilted in Beijing's favour.
Both sides now have reason to cultivate closer relationships
with the other on both energy issues and wider geopolitical
strategy.
Russia needs to diversify its gas export markets away from
the EU. China needs to diversify its sources of gas and oil to
improve its security situation.
The pipelines linking Russia with Europe have left both
sides vulnerable. In effect a monopoly gas supplier is facing a
monopoly gas buyer. So far, tensions have been managed fairly
successfully (barring problems with transit countries). But
there is mutual suspicion.
In the wake of the Ukraine crisis the EU's efforts to reduce
its dependence on Russian gas are likely to accelerate. In that
context, Russia's position as a supplier would be strengthened
by developing other potential markets for its gas in Asia.
For its part, China currently relies on seaborne imports of
oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) which leaves it vulnerable
to any disruption of its key supply routes. Pipeline imports
from Russia would usefully diversify its transit options and
give it more bargaining power with LNG exporters.
China and Russia have been negotiating for a decade over gas
deliveries, unable to agree on pricing. By the end of last year,
however, the two sides were reportedly close to agreement
.
Events in Ukraine have underscored there is more at stake
here than a few dollars in the cost of the gas deliveries.
It remains unclear whether the crisis, coupled with the
disputes over China's territorial claims, will persuade the two
sides to show enough flexibility to reach an agreement.
More generally, Russia and China share convergent views on a
range of topics, including opposing western intervention in the
Middle East in Syria and strong distrust of western attempts to
spread democracy by fomenting "colour revolutions".
No one should be surprised if there is a new entente between
Russia and China in the months and years ahead.
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)