MOSCOW, July 1 Russia's central bank governor
said on Tuesday that Russia and China were close to reaching an
agreement on conducting swap operations in roubles and yuan to
enhance bilateral trade.
"We are at a rather advanced stage of working through the
question about rouble-yuan swaps to facilitate trade finance,"
Elvira Nabiullina told journalists on the sidelines of a central
bank conference in Russia's second city of St. Petersburg.
"A meeting is planned in China next week, and we will
continue to discuss (the matter)," she said.
