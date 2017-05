China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault (not pictured) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference after a meeting with his counterparts Walid al-Muallem of Syria and Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran in Moscow, Russia, April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed Syrian crisis and the situation on the Korean peninsula in a phone call on Friday, Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The two ministers also discussed the schedule of bilateral contacts, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)