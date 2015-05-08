BRIEF-India's Multi Commodity Exchange of India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
MOSCOW May 8 Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said on Friday Russia and China would invest 1 trillion roubles ($19.7 billion) in a Moscow-Kazan rail link and that it would be completed by 2020. ($1 = 50.8700 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by)
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
May 4 First Horizon National Corp said it would buy fellow regional bank Capital Bank Financial Corp for $2.2 billion to boost its presence in the fast-growing U.S. southeast market.