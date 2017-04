MOSCOW Oct 13 Russian state development bank VEB said on Monday that China Exim Bank could provide it with $2 billion in long-term loans under a framework agreement signed on Monday.

VEB added that the loans could be provided to finance projects in Russia's Far East and Siberian regions. Russian state banks VTB and Rosselkhozbank (Russian Agriculture Bank) also signed framework agreements with China Exim Bank on Monday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)