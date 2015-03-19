BRIEF-GenOn Energy announces pricing and increases amount of offering of senior secured notes
* priced and increased amount of its offering to $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 10.500% senior secured first lien notes due 2022
MOSCOW, March 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin has a visit planned to China in September, Interfax reported on Thursday, citing the Kremlin's chief of staff, Sergei Ivanov.
Interfax also reported that a Russian government delegation had been invited to a parade in China on Sept. 3 to mark 70 years since the end of the World War Two. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.