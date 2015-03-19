MOSCOW, March 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin has a visit planned to China in September, Interfax reported on Thursday, citing the Kremlin's chief of staff, Sergei Ivanov.

Interfax also reported that a Russian government delegation had been invited to a parade in China on Sept. 3 to mark 70 years since the end of the World War Two. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)