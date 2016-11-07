UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Nov 7 Russia's second largest bank VTB and China Development Bank signed on Monday three-year and five-year agreements on yuan trade financing. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Tsvetkova)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.