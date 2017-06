China's President Xi Jinping waits to meet with outgoing Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying at a hotel in Hong Kong, China, June 29, 2017.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia and Germany from July 3-6, the Chinese embassy in Russia said in a statement posted on its website.

Xi is due to take part in a G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7-8, the statement said.