MOSCOW, April 29 Russia's Yamal liquefied
natural gas project has secured a loan from Chinese lenders
worth $12 billion and denominated in euros and Chinese yuan,
according to sources familiar with the deal.
The deal unblocks a project that had been struggling to
secure financing after Western sanctions were imposed on Russian
gas firm Novatek, the lead partner in the venture,
effectively denying it access to Western debt markets.
One of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity
because the deal has not been officially announced, said the
loans would be repayable over 15 years and would come from the
Export-Import Bank of China and the China Development Bank.
The $27 billion Yamal LNG project envisages three liquefied
natural gas (LNG) production lines with a capacity of 5.5
million tonnes a year each. The gas the project produces would
be exported to world markets.
Novatek has a 50.1 percent stake in what will be only
Russia's second LNG plant. France's Total and China's
CNPC hold 20 percent each. And last month, Novatek agreed to
sell a 9.9 percent stake to the China Silk Road Fund.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Christian Lowe)