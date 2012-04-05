* Bloggers say Patriarch's luxury watch was doctored out
* Patriarch faces questions over wealth, Pussy Riot
* Church's role in Russian society under scrutiny
By Alissa de Carbonnel
MOSCOW, April 5 The Russian Orthodox Church
apologised on Thursday for doctoring a photograph of Patriarch
Kirill to remove what bloggers said was a luxury wristwatch
following accusations that he lives a lavish lifestyle.
It responded after eagle-eyed bloggers said an archive photo
of the Patriarch on its website showed the reflection of a
Breguet watch worth about $30,000 in the polished surface of a
table where his arms rested during talks.
The Church has been under close scrutiny since clearly
backing Vladimir Putin in March's presidential election despite
protests and accusations of widespread fraud benefiting his
party in a December parliamentary poll.
The Church made no reference to a watch in a statement, but
said a "rude violation of our internal ethics" had been made and
removed the doctored 2009 photo from its Website, replacing it
with a version showing a watch on his wrist.
"Employees of the press service's photo-editing desk made a
silly mistake while working with the photo archives," the
statement said, promising they would be punished.
"We apologise to all the users of the website for the
technical mistake," it said. "One of the basic principles of our
work is the fundamental rejection of the use of photo editing
programmes to alter images."
The Church issued a statement on Tuesday saying it was under
attack from "anti-Russian forces" that wanted to erode its
authority because of its backing for Putin.
It urged Orthodox Christians to come to churches on April 22
for a nationwide prayer "in defence of the faith".
Opposition forces had hoped for the Church's support in the
protests against electoral fraud, which raised calls for an end
to Putin's rule.
But the Church has ignored the calls and upset the
opposition further by demanding tough punishment of members of
the punk rock group Pussy Riot who sang a protest song in
Moscow's main cathedral on Feb 21.
CRITICS TAKE AIM AT KIRILL
Bloggers have since then stepped up accusations that Kirill
leads an opulent lifestyle that is unbecoming of his status as
head of the Church, and pro-opposition media outlets have
questioned an alleged role in dealings around duty-free alcohol
and tobacco imports in the 1990s.
"If someone unequivocally identifies this watch as a
Breguet, I really do not understand how the Patriarch can remain
a spiritual authority," wrote a blogger identified only as
homo-ineruditus.
The Patriarch has denied any wrongdoing.
A journalist who met Kirill to discuss the allegations told
Vesti FM radio that the Patriarch had acknowledged receiving a
luxury watch as a gift but that he had not worn it. Kirill was
quoted as saying photos of him wearing it were a "collage".
Patriarch Kirill has also come under scrutiny over a dispute
linked to an apartment he owns in central Moscow. Kirill's press
service said a distant relative lives in the apartment.
Asked to respond, a Church spokesman said it was unethical
to comment on the Patriarch's private life.
"We do not have the desire or ability to examine what watch
the Patriarch wears and what shoes he comes to work in," Deacon
Alexander Volkov said. "Such comments are unethical. It is his
private life."
Kirill has described Putin's 12-year rule of Russia as prime
minister and president as a miracle of God. But backing him so
openly could backfire in a society polarised by the protests in
big cities, particularly Moscow, since December.
"Society has become more active of late so questions that
were not much talked about, not noticed before, now attract a
lot of attention: That is corruption, election fraud and issues
linked to the church," said Andrei Zubov, a historian who has
studied Russian church-state relations.
"A whole series of topics that are unpleasant for the Church
leadership have come to light."
($1 = 29.5045 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)