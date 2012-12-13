MOSCOW Dec 13 Private equity funds are joining
up with a Moscow-based movie entrepreneur to buy a controlling
stake in a Russian cinema chain, they said on Thursday.
Paul Heth, an American who has operated Russian cinemas, is
investing in Karo Film Group alongside Russia's $10 billion
state-backed private equity fund and private equity firms Baring
Vostok and UFG.
They are buying a controlling shareholding from Karo's
co-founders with plans to expand the chain by investing around
$100 million to open new multiplex cinema venues under the Karo
brand over the next three years, according to a press release.
Karo was founded in 2007 and operates 31 film theaters in
Russia, with forecasted sales in 2012 of approximately $190
million.
Paul Heth will be Chief Executive Officer of Karo Film,
while business co-founder Leonid Ogorodnikov will remain as
chairman.
(Reporting By Sonia Elks; editing by Megan Davies and
Hans-Juergen Peters)