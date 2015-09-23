* Global warming summit to take place in Paris in December
* Green groups say Russia's emissions pledge lacks ambition
* Putin's envoy rejects criticism, says plan stays unchanged
By Andrey Kuzmin
MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russia has rebuffed calls for a
more ambitious plan to cut its carbon dioxide emissions after
environmentalists branded its current pledge inadequate and
backward-looking.
The world's fourth largest emitter of greenhouse gases,
Russia pledged in March to keep its emissions at 25-30 percent
below the level it generated in 1990, the year before the Soviet
Union and its vast industrial complex collapsed.
Green groups say the pledge, made ahead of a global warming
summit in Paris in December, is far too easy for Moscow to
fulfil because 1990 was a time when Soviet industry was a
notoriously prolific polluter whereas Russia's industrial base
today is much smaller.
A group of four global climate research groups, known
collectively as Climate Action Tracker, have rated Russia's
pledge as 'inadequate', worse than the 'medium' assessment they
have handed out to other big polluters such as China, the United
States and the European Union.
But President Vladimir Putin's top adviser on global warming
dismissed such criticism during an interview on the sidelines of
a Moscow meeting of the United Nations' International Panel on
Climate Change this week.
"It is their opinion, it does not reflect anything and is
not objective," Alexander Bedritsky told Reuters, saying Russia
would stick to its current plan.
"They can say whatever they want, but our commitments are
based on around 70 scenarios of how the climate system will be
developing."
It is unfair to compare the Kremlin's commitments to those
of developed economies such as the United States or European
Union member states because Russia is still an economy in
transition, he added.
Russia's pledge stresses the importance of increasing energy
efficiency and boosting the use of renewables.
"If the contribution of Russian forests is fully taken into
account, limiting greenhouse gas emissions to 70-75 percent of
1990 levels by 2030 does not create any obstacles for social and
economic development," it says.
"TRAGIC PLEDGE"
With its gigantic reserves of oil, gas and coal, Russia
emits 2 gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent a year, making it the
fourth largest producer of greenhouse gases after the United
States, China and India.
According to Greenpeace, 85 percent of CO2 equivalent
emissions in Russia come from its energy industry.
They and other green groups say Russia's current programme
is far too unambitious because the Soviet Union was on the brink
of collapse in 1990 -- the year the programme is pegged to --
and its greenhouse gas emissions therefore fell sharply as the
country's industrial base shrank.
"This pledge is a tragedy, a catastrophe," said Vladimir
Chuprov, head of Greenpeace's energy programme.
"With this 25-30 percent commitment they are basically
saying: 'Guys, we're staying in the 20th century with our
carbon-centered technology'."
Chuprov and fellow environmentalists want Russia, the
world's biggest country by territory, to do much more, noting
that its richest company - state-owned Gazprom - is the world's
leading corporate emitter of greenhouse gases.
Specifically, Chuprov says Russia needs to expand its use of
renewable energy and try to develop new power generating
technologies or risk missing out on another technological
revolution.
Currently, Russia gets 90 percent of its energy from carbon
fuels such as oil, gas and coal, Chuprov said. Green groups
estimate that only around 1 percent of the country's energy
needs comes from renewable sources.
Green groups such as Greenpeace or the World Wildlife Fund
complain that central government in Russia does not consult them
enough when it comes to formulating climate change policies.
Under its existing plan, Russia would fail to meet the goal
set out by the United Nations' International Panel on Climate
Change to cut emissions to 50-80 percent below 1990 levels by
2050, he said.
Bedritsky said Russia was already making good progress and
that its greenhouse gas emissions would peak at 25 percent below
1990 levels by 2020. They will then fall or stay flat until
2030, he added.
"Our preparations for the (Paris) summit are not just good,
we have achieved excellent results, announced our commitments on
time up until the year 2020, and until 2025 and 2030," said
Bedritsky. "We will definitely fulfil our promise."
(Editing by Andrew Osborn and Gareth Jones)