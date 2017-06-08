ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, June 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Russia is seeing stronger climate change impacts, from deadly
storms in Moscow to river flooding in the country's south, but
efforts to adapt to the growing problems remain limited, experts
warn.
With around 10 million of the country's people facing
immediate climate-related risks, according to Russian
researchers, there is a need for federal and regional climate
adaptation strategies, including better early warning systems
and modernised infrastructure, the experts said.
Last week, a hurricane with winds up to 30 meters per second
(67 miles per hour) hit Moscow at rush hour, leaving 16 people
dead and more than 200 others injured, according to Russia's
Emergency Ministry.
At the other end of the country, in southeastern Siberia,
forest fires have repeatedly destroyed settlements with
thousands of local residents evacuated and relocated.
In the south of Russia heavy rains and river flooding that
threatened a dam in the Stavropol region led to the evacuation
of a few thousand people in late May.
“These are all visible effects of climate change happening
in Russia now. It is finally clear for everyone that the global
climate crisis also has highly negative impacts for Russia, with
more disasters to come,” Alexey Kokorin, head of the climate and
energy program at WWF-Russia, said in an interview with the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Nikolay Gudkov, the spokesman for Russia's Ministry of
Natural Resources, said the government was increasingly aware of
the problem.
“Yes, all these disasters come as a result of climate
change, we do acknowledge that," he said.
"For years there was a public image that climate change only
meant rising temperatures, but now we see that it is much more
about unexpected natural disasters happening in various parts of
the country,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Russia's leaders - long skeptical about human-induced
climate change - are now taking the issue more seriously, at
least on paper, experts say.
RISING TEMPERATURES - AND RISKS
According to state meteorological service Roshydromet,
average temperature in Russia in 2016 grew 2.5 times quicker
than the global average.
The World Meteorological Organization has said that
temperatures in parts of Artic Russia around the Ob River
estuary and Novaya Zemlya are 6 to 7 degrees Celsius above the
1961-90 average, while worldwide temperatures are closer to 1
degree Celsius above that average.
Both 2015 and 2016 were the warmest years in Russia since
the beginning of meteorological observations, the agency said.
Most international climate risk indices put Russia at medium
or low risk from climate change. The most recent World Risk
Report, put together by United Nations University, for instance,
puts Russia in 128th place worldwide in terms of risk.
But researchers say assessments of overall country risk are
not a good fit for Russia, where the population is distributed
highly unevenly, with both sparsely populated areas and large
concentrations of people in cities.
Sergey Donskoy, Russia’s environment minister, has said that
the negative effects of climate change are already costing the
country 30 to 60 billion rubles ($530 million to $1 billion)
yearly.
Forecasts suggest that climate change-related losses may
reach as much as 1 to 2 percent of the country's GDP by 2030, he
said.
Over the last 15 to 20 years the number of dangerous
meteorological events in Russia has doubled, with around 590
last year, ranging from strong winds and storms to heavy rain,
Russian climatologists said last month, at the opening of
Russian Climate Week in Moscow.
The country is also seeing - or expected to see - stronger
heatwaves and cold snaps, droughts in southern agricultural
areas, increasing numbers of forest fires and thawing of
permafrost, which covers more than 60 percent of Russia's
territory, the climatologists said.
“There will be more high waters, including floods, in the
areas where we already have a lot of water, and there will be
even less water in dry regions”, Mikhail Georgievsky, a
researcher from the State Hydrological Institute, said at a
Russian-British seminar on climate risks in March in Moscow.
Stepan Zemtsov, a researcher with the Russian Presidential
Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, noted
that more than 10 million people are "highly exposed" to climate
risks in Russia.
PLANNING AHEAD
Researchers and environmentalists have called for both
federal and regional strategies to adapt to the growing problems
to be drafted soon.
“Russia is far too slow in its adaptation policy measures,”
said Kokorin, of WWF-Russia.
The country has plans to develop and approve a national
adaptation plan by mid-2018, as part of its plan to ratify the
Paris Agreement on climate change.
Russia is the only large carbon emitter that has not yet
ratified the 2015 global climate accord, in part because of
pressure from the country's coal and metal industries, which are
worried about possible carbon regulation measures, experts said.
So far just six of 85 regions in Russia - including Moscow
and St. Petersburg - are working on regional climate adaptation
strategies.
“New climate adaptation strategy should certainly modernise
early warning systems, especially in the area of spreading of
information," Zemtsov said.
According to polling of residents in Russia's most
climate-vulnerable regions by Zemtsov and his team, 69 percent
of people do not know evacuation routes, 55 percent have never
taken part in any training activity and 14 percent openly say
they will ignore any alarm raised, he said.
Zemtsov said he believed all of those percentages could be
higher in other parts of the country.
Researchers say Russia will need to modernise its
infrastructure - including its drainage systems - to deal with
problems such as increasingly heavy rain.
Storm drains in St. Petersburg, for instance, are already at
capacity while rainfall is predicted to become much heavier by
the end of the century.
“Climate change should become an important factor in urban
planning in Russia. We need to start thinking in terms of
climate-resilient architecture and city planning," said Ksenia
Mokrushina, a director of the Centre of Urban Studies at
Skolkovo Moscow School of Management.
"Fighting with disasters and adapting to climate change is
not a one-off action, it is a regular set of measures,” she told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
For the moment, she said, government action is
disproportionately focused on responding to disasters and
recovering from them instead of preparing for them and trying to
reduce risks.
“The shift towards adaptation planning and risk management
must happen at the local level rather than waiting for the
federal Ministry for Emergency to come and rescue when it is
already too late," she said.
(Reporting by Angelina Davydova; editing by Laurie Goering :;
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, climate
change, resilience, women's rights, trafficking and property
rights. Visit news.trust.org/climate)