MOSCOW, Sept 4 The launch of new coal mines this
year will help boost 2012's output at Kuzbass, Russia's largest
coal basin, to a record high of 195 million tonnes, the Kemerovo
regional government said on its website on Tuesday.
The 1.5 percent increase from 192.1 million tonnes in 2011
will be achieved due to the start of operations at the
Pervomaisky, Kyrgaiskiy Novy, Berezovsky and
Chernigovskaya-Koksovaya mines.
Western Siberia's Kuznetsk Basin, or Kuzbass, is Russia's
main coal deposit and saw massive development during the Soviet
industrialisation of the 1930s.
It accounted for 60 percent of a total of 335 million tonnes
extracted countrywide last year.
Kuzbass coal output is expected to soar to 261.8 million
tonnes by 2025, according to a regional development plan.
Many Russian coal producers remain bullish on coal
production, despite sluggish markets which many global miners
say have depressed prices to below-cost levels.
