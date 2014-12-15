* GRAPHIC on company debt: link.reuters.com/nuk43w
* Company bonds fall as much as 4.3 cents in dollar as
rouble slumps
(Adds details, background, analyst quotes)
By Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker
LONDON, Dec 15 Dollar bonds of Russian companies
suffered a fresh selloff on Monday, as the rouble's fall past
the 60-per-dollar level and the threat of more sanctions fanned
fears about future debt repayments.
Russian financial markets are reeling, with
dollar-denominated stocks chalking up a 10 percent loss
on Monday - their steepest one day fall since March - while
yields on local and hard currency sovereign debt are at levels
unseen since the 2008-2009 global crisis.
The rouble tumbled by some 8 percent on the day to around 63
per dollar with the currency having dropped by more than
47 percent against the greenback since the start of the year - a
fall almost matched by oil prices.
The currency's relentless depreciation is likely to create
huge debt repayment headaches for companies, especially those
that lack dollar revenues or are barred by sanctions from
accessing overseas capital.
The corporate sector's desperate scramble for dollars for
future debt servicing is at least partly behind the rouble's
losses, analysts reckon.
Adding to pressure on Russian markets was news that the U.S.
Congress had passed a bill setting out tougher sanctions on
Moscow over its involvement in Ukraine. President Barack Obama
has yet to sign the bill into law.
Jefferies analyst Richard Segal said the selloff in Russian
companies' Eurobonds was "mirroring the plunge in the rouble
even as oil prices are unchanged on the day".
"Dollar liquidity is in short supply, and many corporates
are believed to be buying dollars for debt repayment and
precautionary purposes," Segal added.
Bonds from banks such as VEB andRussian Agricultural Bank
saw their dollar issues tumble
by 0.5 cent to 4.3 cents in the dollar respectively on
expectations that the rouble's collapse will trigger a rise in
bad loans.
Sberbank's 2017 dollar issue is now trading
at 88 cents in the dollar, after starting the year trading well
above par.
The selloff has not even spared exporters which may benefit
from a cheaper rouble. Bonds from big oil firms Lukoil and
Rosneft for instance fell by between 1.0 and
2.0 cents in the dollar .
"This is driven by the price of oil and the sharp fall of
the rouble -- it is certainly not driven by the fundamentals for
the corporates," Commerzbank strategist Apostolos Bantis said.
But while he saw the bonds as "oversold", more losses are
likely, he warned.
"I think with the current valuation levels a lot of people
may be forced to sell, and that creates a bigger selloff than
what should have been the case," Bantis said.
The selloff is reflected in the benchmark corporate debt
index, JPMorgan's CEMBI, which has seen yield spreads widen less
than 100 bps this year, while Russian spreads have more than
doubled to above 1000 bps .
The cost of insuring exposure to Russian debt jumped to 536
bps on Monday -- the highest since March 2009 and well beyond
the key 500 mark hit earlier in the day, data from Markit
showed.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)