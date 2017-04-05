MOSCOW, April 5 Russian energy company Rosneft
and state-controlled diamond miner Alrosa
both sold several tens of millions of U.S. dollars directly via
the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) on Tuesday, a MOEX executive said.
Igor Marich, managing director of the money and derivatives
market at MOEX, said Rosneft had promised the exchange a
"stable" flow of direct forex operations.
He added that the company had other ways to conduct its
forex operations as well.
On Wednesday, MOEX said that Rosneft and Alrosa had become
the first Russian companies to trade forex via MOEX directly, a
tool large companies got in addition to operations via
commercial banks or brokerages.
