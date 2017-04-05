MOSCOW, April 5 Russian energy company Rosneft and state-controlled diamond miner Alrosa both sold several tens of millions of U.S. dollars directly via the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) on Tuesday, a MOEX executive said.

Igor Marich, managing director of the money and derivatives market at MOEX, said Rosneft had promised the exchange a "stable" flow of direct forex operations.

He added that the company had other ways to conduct its forex operations as well.

On Wednesday, MOEX said that Rosneft and Alrosa had become the first Russian companies to trade forex via MOEX directly, a tool large companies got in addition to operations via commercial banks or brokerages. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)