BRIEF-Tegel Group Holdings says James Ogden resigned as chairman
* Announces that its chairman, James Ogden, has resigned from his role as chairman and director of Tegel effective immediately
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian consumer electronics retailer M.video said on Friday its like-for-like sales fell 12 percent in the first quarter in annual terms.
The company said in a statement that non-adjusted sales, with VAT, fell six percent in the first quarter to 44.1 billion roubles ($869 million).
Adjusted sales - when the company counted goods which were delivered to consumers this year but paid for last year - were flat at 47 billion roubles. ($1 = 50.7400 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Announces that its chairman, James Ogden, has resigned from his role as chairman and director of Tegel effective immediately
SAN FRANCISCO, May 4 Facebook Inc's growth into a digital advertising power is showing a flip side: The social network is more dependent than ever on the cyclical ad market, even as its rival Google finds new revenue streams in hardware and software.