* Headline index falls to -8 from -4 in Jan
* High inflation, employment concerns weigh
MOSCOW, April 10 Russian consumer confidence
fell over the past two months due to concerns over persistently
high inflation, according to a survey by Sberbank CIB released
on Wednesday.
Sberbank-CIB, the investment banking arm of Russia's top
lender Sberbank, said its bi-monthly index of consumer
confidence fell to -8 in March from -4 in its inaugural survey
in January.
"There is notable deterioration in consumer expectations in
terms of personal incomes and the macro outlook in general,"
Sberbank-CIB said in a note.
Inflation, which is running at an annual pace of over 7
percent, is the main concern for most respondents, the survey
showed, with consumers having grown more cautious about large
purchases since January.
The labour outlook has also worsened as the survey showed
that only 10 percent of companies were increasing headcount,
while 47 percent were either laying off staff or not replacing
resignations with new hires.
Growth in household consumption - until recently the main
driver of Russia's economy - slowed sharply since the first half
of last year, data showed last month, adding to evidence that
the economy is losing momentum.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)