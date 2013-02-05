* Russia to be Europe's largest consumer market by 2020
* Middle class is 55 pct of population, higher than other
BRICs
* Consumer-oriented stocks tipped to outperform
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Feb 5 Russia's consumer market will be
the largest in Europe by 2020 and the fourth largest in the
world, offering rich pickings for investors, according to a
report on Tuesday by Sberbank CIB, the investment banking arm of
Russia's top bank Sberbank.
The report sought to counter popular stereotypes that
Russia's economy is largely based on oil and other natural
resources and highlight the growth potential of
consumer-oriented sectors that cater to a large and growing
middle class.
"We are attacking the myth that Russia is a basic raw
materials market. Russia's economy and GDP are driven primarily
by consumption," said Andy Smith, head of equity research at
Sberbank CIB, presenting the report.
Consumer-oriented sectors already account for two-thirds of
Russia's GDP and have contributed 80 percent of Russia's
economic growth since 2004. Consumer spending could almost
double to $3 trillion by 2025, the report forecast.
The middle class, with annual income of $6,000-$15,000,
accounts for 55 percent of the population, the report said, a
far higher proportion than the other "BRIC" economies of Brazil
(30 percent), China (21) and India (11).
Russia also has a far higher share of high earners, with 15
percent of households boasting an annual income above $50,000 -
three times more than in Brazil.
As the spending habits of the Russian middle class converge
with those of peers in developed economies, this will drive the
growth of underdeveloped products and services, the report said.
For example, between 2013 and 2015 demand for premium
tourism, internet retail, private savings plans, consumer loans
and video games are all projected to grow by 10-15 percent per
annum.
The fashion and footwear market is expected to grow by 5-10
percent, with the advertising and media market sectors forecast
to see 8-10 percent growth.
The report projects Russia's overall economic growth at 4
percent over the next five years, still some four times faster
than in the economically-troubled Eurozone.
BUYING OPPORTUNITY?
Despite the rapid growth potential of Russia's consumer
economy, Sberbank CIB said consumer-focused companies are poorly
represented in the stock market, implying that these companies'
shares have been neglected by investors and are therefore a
buying opportunity.
Such companies account for just one-third of stock market
capitalisation, with extractive companies accounting for the
remaining two-thirds, even though the latter have limited growth
potential.
The weighted average 2013 price-earnings (P/E) ratio for
Russian consumer stocks, 7.0, compares with an emerging market
average of 11.8 and a world average of 14.4, Sberbank CIB
estimated.
The publication of the Sberbank CIB report coincided with
the launch of a new equity index, the Sberbank CIB Ivanov Index,
that is designed to monitor the performance of 24 Russian
consumer-oriented stocks and provide a benchmark for investors.
"We see a very profitable trade in the years ahead by
expressing and aligning Russian stock selection with the
country's mega-theme of domestic consumption," the report said.
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by David Cowell)