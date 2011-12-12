LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - Russian borrowers will have to pay an additional political risk premium if they want to access the international bond markets, say investors.

The sovereign's curve has already re-priced thanks to uncertainty about the country's political future after thousands of people marched on the streets of Moscow and elsewhere in protest against the December 4 parliamentary elections. The yield on its 2030 bond gained 30bp last week.

"At the times of heightened risk, it is fair to say investors will ask for an additional premium," says Max Wolman, portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Managers.

While few people believe that an Arab-Spring type development is likely, Wolman argues it would be foolish for investors to completely ignore the possibility. "Given there is no specific opposition leader in Russia for people to rally behind, it is very early to say how this will play out," he says.

"Investors will be cautious towards Russia given there is no certainty at this moment," he adds.

Wolman is not alone in his thoughts. "The developments in Russia have already affected Russian assets and it is difficult to say how things will turn out and what will be the impact on Russian credits," said an emerging markets syndication official at a UK bank in London.

Russian bond spreads could continue widening further for the foreseeable future, says bankers and analysts.

Others are more optimistic. "This is a big event but it is not a life changer," said one DCM banker at an investment bank in London.

An official at a Russian bank in Moscow added that protests aside, Russia's fiscal position could weaken because of increased spending in the run-up to the March 4 2012 presidential elections. Defence expenditures, already accounting for 23% of the total budget in 2011, are expected to rise by a further 15% next year.

A weaker sovereign balance sheet could translate into a higher price tag for Russian credits seeking to sell new debt, an additional risk premium aside.

ROADSHOWS

Although no Russian borrower is expected in the market for some time, several are conducting non-deal roadshows. State-owned Russian Railways (Baa1/BBB/BBB) is meeting investors in London today via RBS and VTB Capital. TNK-BP (Baa2/BBB-/BBB-) is also in London today with a non-deal roadshow through Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CA CIB and HSBC. Meanwhile, state-owned Russian Agricultural Bank (Baa1/NR/BBB) meets investors tomorrow in Singapore via JP Morgan and RBS.

But it remains to be seen how easily these borrowers would find a receptive audience. While they are not shut out, the price they would have to pay is likely to be prohibitive. Even the sovereign's bond plans might need to be reassessed if the political instability continues.

Last week state-owned VEB was forced to pull a benchmark US dollar Reg S/144a bond after announcing pricing guidance after a sharp sell-off in the local equity markets because of the protests. Some US investors decided to steer clear of the deal following US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton's remarks that Russia's elections were neither free nor fair.

"Political uncertainty has now been added to the investment risk equation for Russian assets," said one analyst in Moscow. He thinks the higher risk-premium will likely remain through to March's presidential elections and maybe until the next Cabinet is in place and its policy priorities are known.

"Less the Wind of Change that symbolised the mood 20 years ago [December 8, 1991 officially marks the dissolution of the Soviet Union], but a definite breeze where there was none a little more than a week ago."

(Reporting by Bakyt Azimkanov, International Financing Review; IFR; Editing by Sudip Roy)