LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - Russian borrowers will have to
pay an additional political risk premium if they want to access
the international bond markets, say investors.
The sovereign's curve has already re-priced thanks to
uncertainty about the country's political future after thousands
of people marched on the streets of Moscow and elsewhere in
protest against the December 4 parliamentary elections. The
yield on its 2030 bond gained 30bp last week.
"At the times of heightened risk, it is fair to say
investors will ask for an additional premium," says Max Wolman,
portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Managers.
While few people believe that an Arab-Spring type
development is likely, Wolman argues it would be foolish for
investors to completely ignore the possibility. "Given there is
no specific opposition leader in Russia for people to rally
behind, it is very early to say how this will play out," he
says.
"Investors will be cautious towards Russia given there is no
certainty at this moment," he adds.
Wolman is not alone in his thoughts. "The developments in
Russia have already affected Russian assets and it is difficult
to say how things will turn out and what will be the impact on
Russian credits," said an emerging markets syndication official
at a UK bank in London.
Russian bond spreads could continue widening further for the
foreseeable future, says bankers and analysts.
Others are more optimistic. "This is a big event but it is
not a life changer," said one DCM banker at an investment bank
in London.
An official at a Russian bank in Moscow added that protests
aside, Russia's fiscal position could weaken because of
increased spending in the run-up to the March 4 2012
presidential elections. Defence expenditures, already accounting
for 23% of the total budget in 2011, are expected to rise by a
further 15% next year.
A weaker sovereign balance sheet could translate into a
higher price tag for Russian credits seeking to sell new debt,
an additional risk premium aside.
ROADSHOWS
Although no Russian borrower is expected in the market for
some time, several are conducting non-deal roadshows.
State-owned Russian Railways (Baa1/BBB/BBB) is meeting investors
in London today via RBS and VTB Capital. TNK-BP (Baa2/BBB-/BBB-)
is also in London today with a non-deal roadshow through Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, CA CIB and HSBC. Meanwhile, state-owned
Russian Agricultural Bank (Baa1/NR/BBB) meets investors tomorrow
in Singapore via JP Morgan and RBS.
But it remains to be seen how easily these borrowers would
find a receptive audience. While they are not shut out, the
price they would have to pay is likely to be prohibitive. Even
the sovereign's bond plans might need to be reassessed if the
political instability continues.
Last week state-owned VEB was forced to pull a benchmark US
dollar Reg S/144a bond after announcing pricing guidance after a
sharp sell-off in the local equity markets because of the
protests. Some US investors decided to steer clear of the deal
following US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton's remarks that
Russia's elections were neither free nor fair.
"Political uncertainty has now been added to the investment
risk equation for Russian assets," said one analyst in Moscow.
He thinks the higher risk-premium will likely remain through to
March's presidential elections and maybe until the next Cabinet
is in place and its policy priorities are known.
"Less the Wind of Change that symbolised the mood 20 years
ago [December 8, 1991 officially marks the dissolution of the
Soviet Union], but a definite breeze where there was none a
little more than a week ago."
(Reporting by Bakyt Azimkanov, International Financing Review;
IFR; Editing by Sudip Roy)