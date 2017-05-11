(Updates, changes attribution)
MOSCOW May 11 Leonid Melamed, the former head
of state technology firm Rusnano who is accused of misusing the
company's funds, is no longer under house arrest but the
prosecution against him is going ahead, two sources close to
Melamed told Reuters on Thursday.
Melamed has denied misusing Rusnano funds. He is close to
Anatoly Chubais, a former deputy prime minister who is one of
the leading economic liberals in the Russian elite.
The two sources close to Melamed, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said that the order on Melamed's house arrest had
expired, and prosecutors had not sought to have it renewed.
They both said that senior officials at the Investigative
Committee, the state body that investigates major crimes, had
signed off on the prosecution case against him, and that the
case would now be sent to court.
The sources said that Melamed was on Thursday summoned to
the Investigative Committee's offices to have the prosecution
case presented to him.
A spokesman for the Prosecutor-General's office, which
oversees prosecutions once they have gone to court, did not
respond to telephone calls seeking comment.
(Reporting by Svetlana Reiter and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by
Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)