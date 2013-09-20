MOSCOW, Sept 20 The Caspian pipeline (CPC) will
be ready to get commercial oil flows from the newly launched
Kazakh Kashagan oilfield only in the spring, a senior official
at Russia's oil pipeline monopoly said on Friday, suggesting an
alternative route for the oil.
"We are counting on receiving Kashagan's oil in commercial
volumes through the CPC likely in March-April," Mikhail Barkov,
Transneft's vice president, told Reuters, adding that meanwhile
Transneft's Samara pipeline could serve as an alternative.
He has said that the expansion programme of the CPC, where
Transneft is a shareholder, is behind schedule by up to a year.
Kazakhstan expects Kashagan, the world's biggest oil find in
decades, to achieve commercial production in October and produce
around 8 million tonnes of crude in 2014.
A CPC spokesman in Moscow said the shipments from Kashagan
would begin in late October.
Central Asia's largest economy and the second-largest
ex-Soviet oil producer after Russia, Kazakhstan has forecast
Kashagan will produce 1 million barrels per day from 2020 and
eventually reach 1.5 million bpd.