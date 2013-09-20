* CPC pipeline expansion behind schedule
* Kashagan started oil output after much delay
* Transneft suggests Atyrau-Samara pipeline for Kashagan oil
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Sept 20 The Caspian pipeline CPC will
only be ready for commercial oil flows from the newly launched
Kazakh Kashagan oilfield in the spring, a senior official at
Russia's oil pipeline monopoly said on Friday, and suggested an
alternative route for the oil.
Commercial volumes usually mean cargoes over 100,000 tonnes.
CPC is an important route for the oil from Kashagan, an
offshore oil project in the Caspian Sea. The difficulties in
pumping oil from Kashagan create a logistical nightmare for the
project, developed by international majors.
"We are counting on receiving Kashagan's oil in commercial
volumes through the CPC likely in March-April," Mikhail Barkov,
Transneft's vice president, told Reuters, adding that meanwhile
Transneft's Samara pipeline could serve as an alternative.
"That's because the project is behind the schedule, there
are some things to catch up with," Barkov said.
The CPC, which delivers crude from Kazakhstan to Russia's
Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, currently handles 32 million
tonnes of oil per year and expansion of it is up to a year
behind schedule, Transneft has said.
The capacity of the CPC would reach between 42 million and
48 million tonnes this year and 54 million tonnes in 2014-15.
That is short of a planned target of about 50 million
tonnes by mid-2013 and some 67 million by 2015.
TRANSNEFT'S OWN ROUTE
Kazakhstan expects Kashagan, the world's biggest oil find in
decades, to achieve commercial production in October and produce
around 8 million tonnes of crude in 2014. A consortium which
includes ENI, Shell, ExxonMobil and
Total, is developing the field.
A CPC spokesman in Moscow said the shipments from Kashagan
would begin in late October.
"The supplies are expected mo more than 100,000 tonnes (a
month). Main volumes are seen next year," he said.
Barkov said Transneft may offer is own pipeline from the
Kazakh port of Atyrau to the Russian city of Samara on the Volga
river, to ship the Kashagan oil.
"First shipments could be done anytime if there is such will
from the Kazakh side and the oil owners," he said.
Central Asia's largest economy and the second-largest
ex-Soviet oil producer after Russia, Kazakhstan has forecast
Kashagan will produce 1 million barrels per day from 2020 and
eventually reach 1.5 million bpd.