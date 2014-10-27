BRIEF-EyeGate Pharmaceuticals files for common stock offering
* EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc files for common stock offering of up to $11.5 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q0nCWB) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Oct 27 The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) said on Monday it had resumed operations after 72 hours of planned maintenance work.
The CPC pipeline connects the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan, and a number of other fields, to the sea terminal near the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk. It had stopped work on Oct. 22, it said in a statement.
In 2014, CPC plans to increase exports to 40 million tonnes from 32.7 million tonnes in 2013. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Alliance MMA-shareholder has filed a lawsuit against company and two of its current officers in united states district court for district of new jersey