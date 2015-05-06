(Refiles to fix story link)
MOSCOW May 6 Russian consumer price inflation
edged down in April for the first month since July, official
data showed on Wednesday, appearing to vindicate the central
bank over its decision to cut its key interest rate last week.
The Federal Statistics Service on Wednesday said annual
consumer price inflation eased to 16.4 percent in
April from 16.9 percent a month earlier.
Monthly inflation fell to 0.5 percent from 1.2 percent over
the same period, with food, non-food and services sectors all
showing a slower pace of price increases.
"The big picture is that barring another selloff in the
rouble, inflation has now peaked. Over the next six months or so
inflation should continue to drop back quite quickly to end the
year at around 10 percent," said Neil Shearing, chief emerging
markets economist at Capital Economics in London.
Slowing inflation was cited by the central bank as a reason
for lowering its one-week minimum auction repo rate
by 150 basis points to 12.5 percent on Friday.
The bank said it would be ready to make further rate cuts if
inflation continued to fall.
Analysts saw the rate cut as reflecting the bank's
commitment to moving steadily to bring down interest rates as
the economy heads for recession.
"Russia seems to have avoided a financial and banking
crisis, rather than a steep economic contraction," Shearing
said. "There's still not much in the way of good news for the
economy."
Signs that inflation has peaked follow a sharp rebound in
the rouble and crude oil prices, while
recent industrial output data has also been relatively
resilient.
Those factors have kindled hopes that the economy might not
contract as sharply as some economists had predicted, but Russia
remains vulnerable to fresh upsets, not least an escalation of
the Ukraine conflict that brought Western sanctions.
Economists polled by Reuters last week said they expected
Russian gross domestic product to fall by 4.1 percent in 2015.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning)