MOSCOW, Feb 6 Russia's consumer price
index rose by 0.5 percent month-on-month in January after rising
0.4 percent in the previous period, the Federal Statistics
Service said on Monday.
The increase came below analysts' expectations of a rise in
the CPI index of 0.6 percent, according to the latest Reuters
poll.
Year-on-year, inflation has moderated further to 4.2 percent
compared to 6.1 percent in December and 9.6 percent in January,
2011.
The central bank aims to keep a rise in consumer prices this
year at 5-6 percent after inflation scored a new post-soviet low
of 6.1 percent in 2011.
The Statistics Service provided the following details:
RUSSIAN CPI Jan 12 Dec 11 Jan 11
Mth/mth pct change +0.5 +0.4 +2.4
- food +0.8 +0.7 +2.6
- non-food +0.4 +0.3 +0.9
- services +0.2 +0.3 +4.1
Y/Y pct change +4.2 +6.1 +9.6
Core CPI m/m +0.5 n/a +1.1
(Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)