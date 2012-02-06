MOSCOW, Feb 6 Russia's consumer price index rose by 0.5 percent month-on-month in January after rising 0.4 percent in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Monday. The increase came below analysts' expectations of a rise in the CPI index of 0.6 percent, according to the latest Reuters poll. Year-on-year, inflation has moderated further to 4.2 percent compared to 6.1 percent in December and 9.6 percent in January, 2011. The central bank aims to keep a rise in consumer prices this year at 5-6 percent after inflation scored a new post-soviet low of 6.1 percent in 2011. The Statistics Service provided the following details: RUSSIAN CPI Jan 12 Dec 11 Jan 11 Mth/mth pct change +0.5 +0.4 +2.4 - food +0.8 +0.7 +2.6 - non-food +0.4 +0.3 +0.9 - services +0.2 +0.3 +4.1 Y/Y pct change +4.2 +6.1 +9.6 Core CPI m/m +0.5 n/a +1.1 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)