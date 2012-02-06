* Rise in consumer prices hits record low of 4.2 pct in Jan * Freeze in utility bills, good harvest weigh on price increase * Inflation forecast to rise from mid-year (Adds context and analyst comments) By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Feb 6 Russian inflation fell in January to its lowest level since the end of the Soviet Union at 4.2 percent, official data showed on Monday, but the decline was mainly due to temporary factors and prices are expected to rebound later in the year. Consumer inflation eased from 6.1 percent in December, the Federal Statistics Service said. On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index rose by 0.5 percent in January, accelerating after rising 0.4 percent in December. Analysts cautioned that one of the main reasons for the drop in annual inflation was a government decision to freeze planned increases in household gas and utility bills until July. The move appears designed to minimise public discontent on the eve of a March 4 presidential election, in which Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is seeking to return to the Kremlin for a third term as President. "The government decision to postpone tariff increases was one of the drivers of low inflation. Without that, inflation would be about one percentage point higher," said Alexander Morozov, chief economist at HSBC in Moscow. "Pretty inevitably we will see inflation accelerate again in the second half of the year." A second temporary factor weighing on price rises was the so-called base effect resulting from last year's good harvest, which followed a serious drought in 2010. "It is hard to analyse this report because it is significantly distorted," said Maxim Oreshkin, chief economist at Credit Agricole. "If you look at non-food prices you see a continuation of the disinflation trend, but it is not as significant as the decline in headline prices." In a research note, Dmitry Polevoy, economist at ING Bank, said that although January's inflation report "brought no surprises", it represented "a clear argument for lower policy rates", taken in conjunction with slowing growth in Russia's industrial output. Russia's central bank kept all its key interest rates unchanged at a meeting last week, a stance it expects to maintain for the next few months as it regards risks to growth and inflation as evenly balanced. The central bank targets consumer inflation this year of 5-6 percent, after full-year inflation in 2011 marked a new post-Soviet low of 6.1 percent. The Statistics Service provided the following details: RUSSIAN CPI Jan 12 Dec 11 Jan 11 Mth/mth pct change +0.5 +0.4 +2.4 - food +0.8 +0.7 +2.6 - non-food +0.4 +0.3 +0.9 - services +0.2 +0.3 +4.1 Y/Y pct change +4.2 +6.1 +9.6 Core CPI m/m +0.5 n/a +1.1 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Reporting by Jason Bush, additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Susan Fenton)