* Headline Feb. inflation reaches post-Soviet low of 3.7 pct * C.bank faces pressure to cut rates as economy slows * Dearer utilities, govt spending rise, to lift inflation (Adds context and analyst comments) By Jason Bush MOSCOW, March 5 Russia's headline consumer price inflation rate continued to fall in February, but economists warned that heavy government spending in advance of Sunday's presidential election is likely to make prices rebound in coming months. Inflation hit a new post-Soviet low of year last month, compared to a 4.2 percent rate recorded in January - when inflation was also lower than in any previous month since Soviet times. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose by 0.4 percent in February, a decline from the 0.5 percent rise seen in January. February's outcome was also slightly below analysts' average forecast of a 0.5 percent rise. Falling inflation reinforces pressure on the Russian central 3.7 percent year-on-bank to cut interest rates when it meets later this month to consider its monetary policy stance. Some economists, concerned by a steady slowdown in Russia's economy in recent months, are urging a relaxation of policy. "They should now cut the rates," said Ivan Tchakarov, chief economist for Russia at Renaissance Capital. "Economic growth is definitely going to be below what the government thinks. And 3.7 percent inflation is so low for Russia - we've never had it so low - that I think there is room for a 50 basis point cut." All of the central bank's benchmark interest rates - the refinancing rate at 8 percent, the one-day fixed repo rate at 6.25 percent and the overnight deposit rate at 4 percent - are now above headline inflation, implying positive real rates. SHORT TERM FACTORS But the central bank's recent policy statements have played down expectations of an imminent interest rate cut, as the recent fall in inflation is largely explained by short-term factors.. The government froze the regulated prices paid for electricity and gas in January - a move that looked designed to bolster voters' real incomes in advance of yesterday's presidential election, won overwhelmingly by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin. Inflation is expected to pick up again in the second half of the year, when a delayed increase in utility tariffs takes effect. The latest Reuters analysts' poll forecasts inflation rising again to 6.5 percent by the end of the year - above the central bank's official inflation target for 2012 of 6 percent. Another factor likely to increase inflationary pressures in the months ahead is a significant rise in government expenditures before the elections. In the first two months of this year, total government spending rose by almost 40 percent compared with a year earlier. "We think that this level [of inflation] is already extremely low ... We are practically at the bottom," said Natalia Novikova, economist for Russia at Citi. "After the elections we anticipate an acceleration, because there has been a splashing-out of budget expenditures in January and February - social expenditures are up 60-80 percent - which one way or another will lead to higher demand," she added. (Writing by Jason Bush; Additional reporting by Maya Dyakina and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker and Stephen Nisbet)