MOSCOW, Feb 5 A jump in Russia's inflation rate above 7 percent in January means the country's central bank will be in no rush to cut interest rates despite growing political pressure to do so.

Data released by the Federal Statistics Service on Tuesday showed that the consumer price index rose by 7.1 percent year-on-year, a sizeable rise from 6.6 percent in December, and by 1.0 percent during the month.

That will be enough to keep the central bank on hold when it meets to review interest-rate policy in a week's time, as it looks for what is expected to be a temporary spike in headline inflation to work its way through the system, say economists.

"Despite a deceleration in economic growth, and stable core inflation, there is no room for the central bank to ease policy, given that it is focused on mid-term inflation and growth expectations," said Dmitry Polevoy, Russia economist at ING.

"Given that inflation expectations are very sensitive to headline inflation performance... we expect the central bank to remain on hold. I don't rule out that the central bank may even decide to hike rates, but it is unlikely."

Higher inflation in January was expected, as winter conditions drive up the price of fruit and vegetables, and annual increases in transport fares and excise duties took effect.

Traditionally volatile food prices accounted for most of the increase, rising by 1.8 percent in the month. In contrast, prices for non-food items and services were steadier, rising by 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

Nevertheless, inflation has risen faster than most forecasters expected. Analysts polled by Reuters at the end of last month had expected the consumer price index to rise by 0.8 percent during the month, leaving inflation below 7 percent.

The inflation jump means the central bank will be less likely to reduce its interest rates in the near future, even after President Vladimir Putin added his voice last week to concerns about high borrowing costs.

Last month the central bank said that while the inflation rise was mainly caused by temporary, non-monetary factors, it risked becoming entrenched if it led people to expect higher inflation in future.

NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina and Jason Bush; Editing by Douglas Busvine)