* July inflation at 5.6 pct y/y vs 4.3 pct in June * Delayed utility price hike, higher food prices weigh (Adds context, analyst comments) By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Aug 3 Russian consumer price inflation jumped sharply for the second month in a row in July, reflecting higher food and energy bills and adding to pressure on the central bank to polish its anti-inflation credentials by raising interest rates. The annual headline inflation rate rose to 5.6 percent from 4.3 percent in June, the Federal Statistics Service said on Friday, having fallen to a record post-Soviet low of 3.6 percent in May and April. On Thursday, the International Monetary Fund urged Russia to tighten monetary policy to clamp down on inflation. Concerns that price pressures will increase in the months ahead have been heightened by fears of a poor grain harvest, with a dry summer causing officials to cut grain production forecasts significantly in recent days. Many in the market expect the central bank to increase interest rates in the months ahead, and perhaps as early as its next policy meeting next week. UTILITY COSTS Month-on-month, the consumer price index rose by 1.2 percent in July, slightly below analysts' forecasts of 1.4 percent but still two or three times faster than during the first five months of the year. Food prices are already climbing now that the effect of last year's bumper harvest is dropping out of the index. The overall acceleration also reflects a one-off increase in regulated household utility prices that was delayed from January, seen in July in a 2.7 percent month-on-month rise in services costs. "One should not pay a lot of attention to the jump in the headline (inflation) figure, because it is happening mainly because of temporary factors," said Maxim Oreshkin, economist at VTB. "But at the same time, the trend in core prices has reversed and price pressures are rising. The central bank should be forward-looking, which means it should start to do something." He calculated that the rise in utility tariffs directly added around 0.5 percent to headline inflation in July, with higher food prices accounting for 0.25 percent. With food and utility tariffs stripped out, underlying inflation was more stable at around 5.5 percent but is also now on an upward trend. Analysts polled by Reuters at the end of July forecast that inflation would reach 6.6 percent by the end of the year, above the central bank's target range of 5-6 percent. They also expected that, after leaving key interest rates on hold since last year, the bank would raise its deposit rate in the third quarter, with some economists expecting a more general rate hike also covering the one-day fixed repo rate and the refinancing rate. "I think in terms of rates (the hike) will be across the board," said Oreshkin. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by John Stonestreet)