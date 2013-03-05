* Feb annual rate of 7.3 pct highest since Aug 2011

* High CPI rate supports case to wait with rate cuts (Adds detail, comment)

MOSCOW, March 5 A rise in Russia's annual consumer price inflation rate to its highest in 18 months in February lends weight to the central bank's argument to wait with monetary easing, despite strong signals that the economy is slowing.

The annual inflation rate reached 7.3 percent last month, official data showed on Tuesday, its highest since August of 2011 and well outside the 5-6 percent goal for the whole of the year, pushed up by a broad increase in food prices.

The Federal Statistics Service data came just over a week before the central bank meeting on interest rates due on March 15. The central bank is expected to leave lending rates on hold, according to a Reuters poll.

Tuesday's data adds weight to the central bank's defence against official pressure to soften monetary policy, with the bank's chairman saying that cutting rates makes sense only if inflation falls.

A cut in rates could spur lending to businesses and increase investment and output, but it could also deal a blow to the central bank's credibility as it seeks to complete a transition to an inflation-targeting regime.

"The longer-term damage done if the central bank is perceived to be influenced by politicians is, in our view, not worth a short-term boost to the economy from lower short-term rates," analysts at UBS wrote in a recent note.

In month-on-month terms, consumer prices rose by 0.6 percent, above analysts' expectations of a 0.5 percent rise . (Reporting Lidia Kelly and Maya Dyakina; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jason Bush)