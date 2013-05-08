BRIEF-Seafarms Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market regarding a proposed capital raising transaction that is material to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW May 8 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to May 6, the same pace as in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.
This brings inflation since the beginning of the year to 2.5 percent, compared to 1.8 percent in the same period of 2012.
Russia's annual inflation rate rose in April to 7.2 percent, underscoring the dilemma facing the central bank which is under pressure to cut interest rates to boost economic growth. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina)
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. investment firm General Atlantic to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo, a company that operates fashion brands.