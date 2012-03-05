MOSCOW, March 5 Russia's consumer price
index rose by 0.4 percent month-on-month in February after
rising 0.5 percent in the previous period, the Federal
Statistics Service said on Monday.
This brings price growth in the first two months of the
year to 0.9 percent after 3.2 percent in the same period of
2011.
The increase came in below analysts' expectations of a 0.5
percent rise in the CPI index in February.
The FSS gave the following details:
RUSSIAN CPI Feb 12 Jan 12 Feb 11
Mth/mth pct change +0.4 +0.5 +0.8
- food +0.7 +0.7 +1.2
- non-food +0.3 +0.4 +0.3
- services +0.0 +0.2 +0.8
Y/Y pct change +3.7 +4.2 +9.5
Core CPI m/m +0.4 +0.5 +0.7
NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here.
(Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)