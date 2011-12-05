MOSCOW Dec 5 Russia's consumer price
index rose 0.4 percent, month-on-month, in November, the Federal
Statistics Service said on Monday, down from a rise of 0.5
percent in October and below expectations of 0.7 percent in a
Reuters poll of economists.
Year-on-year inflation slowed to 6.8 percent in November
from 7.2 percent in October, putting the official target of 7.0
percent for the year as a whole within reach.
The FSS gave the following details:
RUSSIAN CPI Nov 11 Oct 11 Nov 10
Mth/mth pct change +0.4 +0.5 +0.8
- food +0.5 +0.5 +1.4
- non-food +0.6 +0.7 +0.7
- services +0.1 +0.1 +0.2
Y/Y pct change +6.8 +7.2 +8.1
Core CPI m/m +0.5 +0.5 +0.7
NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine)