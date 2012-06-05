MOSCOW, June 5 Russia's consumer price index
rose by 0.5 percent month-on-month in May, while annual
inflation remained at a post-Soviet record low of 3.6 percent,
data from the Federal Statistics Service showed on Tuesday.
This brings price growth in the first five months of the
year to 2.3 percent after 4.8 percent in the same period of
2011.
The monthly increase came in line with Reuters poll of
analysts and economists, published in late May.
The FSS gave the following details:
RUSSIAN CPI May 12 April 12 May 11
Mth/mth pct change +0.5 +0.3 +0.5
- food +0.6 +0.2 +0.0
- non-food +0.4 +0.4 +0.8
- services +0.7 +0.3 +0.7
Y/Y pct change +3.6 +3.6 +9.6
Core CPI m/m +0.2 +0.4 +0.4
(Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)