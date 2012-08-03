MOSCOW, Aug 3 Russia's consumer price index was up 1.2 percent month-on-month in July after rising 0.9 percent in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Friday. In annual terms, inflation accelerated to 5.6 percent in July from 4.3 percent in the previous month. The month-on-month increase was below analysts' expectations of a 1.4 percent rise in the CPI index, according to the latest Reuters poll. The central bank aims to keep the full-year increase in consumer prices within a range of 5-6 percent, after inflation decelerated to a post-Soviet low of 6.1 percent in 2011. The FSS gave the following details: RUSSIAN CPI July 12 June 12 July 11 Mth/mth pct change +1.2 +0.9 +0.0 - food +1.1 +1.6 -0.7 - non-food +0.3 +0.2 +0.3 - services +2.7 +0.8 +0.6 Y/Y pct change +5.6 +4.3 +9.0 Core CPI m/m +0.5 +0.4 +8.4 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)