MOSCOW Feb 1 Russian consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to Jan. 30, a lower rate of increase than the 0.2 percent rise in the preceding week, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

The rate of increase for January as a whole was 0.5 percent, a decline on the 2.4 percent increase recorded in January 2011.

Consumer price inflation fell to a new post-Soviet low of 6.1 percent in 2011, and is on track to fall further in the first half of 2012 as a result of a decision not to index utility prices until mid-year. The central bank is targeting 5-6 percent inflation in 2012.

(Writing by Jason Bush)