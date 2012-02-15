MOSCOW Feb 15 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to Feb. 13, at the same pace as in two preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 0.7 percent compared to 2.9 percent in the same period of 2011.

A slowdown in inflation is chiefly a result of the government's decision to postpone an annual hike in tariffs until July, while in previous years tariffs were increased in the beginning of the year.

The central bank aims to keep a full-year rise in consumer prices within a range of 5-6 percent after inflation hit a post-soviet record low of 6.1 percent in 2011. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Lidia Kelly)