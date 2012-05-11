MOSCOW May 11 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to May 5 after staying flat in the preceding week, the Federal Statistics Service said on Friday.

This takes the cumulative increase in prices since the start of the year to 1.9 percent, compared to 4.3 percent in the same period of 2011.

The central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday after headline inflation reached a new post-Soviet low of 3.6 percent in April, year-on-year.

Inflation is set to accelerate later in the year because of a planned hike in utility tariffs but the central bank pledges it will keep the full-year rise in consumer prices in the range of 5 to 6 percent. In 2011, inflation hit a record low of 6.1 percent. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Lidia Kelly)