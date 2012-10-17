MOSCOW Oct 17 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to Oct. 15 after rising 0.2 percent in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 5.5 percent compared to 4.8 percent in the same period of 2011.

Rising inflation in Russia is concerning policymakers, with annual inflation in September running at 6.6 percent, above the central bank's 6 percent target for the year.

The Economy Ministry expects consumer prices to rise 0.6-0.7 percent in October compared with the previous month. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Katya Golubkova)