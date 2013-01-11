MOSCOW Jan 11 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.3
percent between Jan. 1 and Jan. 9, with cheaper meat offsetting
a significant price increase for fruit and vegetables, the
Federal Statistics Service said on Friday.
The Statistics Service, or Rosstat, releases weekly
inflation data, but due to a long Russian holiday, the most
recent data encompasses the first nine days of January.
There was no data available for the last week of December.
Prices typically rise faster than normal at the start of the
year, reflecting annual rises in transport fares and excise
taxes, although since last year Russia has delayed annual
increases in utility tariffs from January to July.
At the beginning of 2013, prices of fruit and vegetables
rose on average by 2.0 percent, typical for the winter season
where fewer of the products are available. The increase was
offset by a decline seen in meat prices and stable prices for
flour and sugar.
In 2012, headline consumer price inflation rose 6.6 percent.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly)